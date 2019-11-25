|
Arlene Couyoumjian Petrimoulx
March 19, 1948-November 13, 2019
Her loving family announces the passing of Arlene Petrimoulx, due to complications from Kidney Disease. Arlene was - first and foremost - a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Arlene's careers included 15 years with Hoag Hospital and success with her husband Kevin as restauranteurs of Casey's in Orange and the Foxfire in Anaheim Hills.
Arlene's values put family and relationships above all else.
She is survived by her children, Brian (Jill) Cronin and Heather van Niekerk, her grandchildren Vince, Carter, Weston, Patrick, Cate and Kevin. Extended surviving family are sisters Diana (Edward) Vosganian, Elizabeth (Kent) Johnson, and brother Karl (Nancy) Couyoumjian, sisters-in-law Ann (Leo) Flynn, Dee Kovl, Francesca (Jim) Buell, Maritta (Dave) Overcash, and brother-in-law, Ronald Petrimoulx, along with 29 nieces and nephews and 32 great-nieces and nephews and many cousins. Arlene is also survived by a lifetime of friendships that are too numerous to count.
We would like to thank her doctors Ronald N. Daoud and Amer E. Jabara and the wonderful staff at St. Joseph Hospital's Sr. Elizabeth Dialysis Center for their dedication, expertise, work and incredible care for Arlene.
We know through our faith that Arlene now goes to join her beloved husband Kevin Petrimoulx, her parents Karl and Grace Couyoumjian and God.
In lieu of flowers, Arlene requested donations be made to St. Joseph Hospital Foundation Dialysis Service Fund 6510, 1100 W. Stewart Drive, Orange, CA 92868.
Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 am St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 8345 Talbert Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92646.
Committal Service immediately following at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 8301 Talbert Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647.
