Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Biggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene G. Biggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene G. Biggs Obituary
Arlene G. Biggs

Arlene G. Biggs (nee Cudnau), age 93, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Floyd; loving mother of David (Cheryl), Marcia, Glenn (Kerri), Valerie, and Sheila (Paul); dear grandmother of James, Jason, Steven, Danielle, Cortney; and great-grandmother of 7. Visitation will be held 3 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes, Clinton Twp., MI. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Twp., MI. Please share a memory with the family at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resurrection Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -