Arlene G. Biggs
Arlene G. Biggs (nee Cudnau), age 93, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Floyd; loving mother of David (Cheryl), Marcia, Glenn (Kerri), Valerie, and Sheila (Paul); dear grandmother of James, Jason, Steven, Danielle, Cortney; and great-grandmother of 7. Visitation will be held 3 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes, Clinton Twp., MI. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr, Shelby Twp., MI. Please share a memory with the family at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019