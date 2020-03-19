|
Arlene Homann
Washington Twp. - Arlene J. (White) Homann, 78, Washington Township, died March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Fred W. Homann, mother of Nina Ann (R. Stephen) Clark and the late Fred W. Homann Jr., grandmother of Kirsten (Justin) Shattuck, Kaitlin Clark, Montana Clark, Alicia Berry and Jacob Hall. Formerly lived in Warren and Marshall. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, services were held for the family only on Thursday at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US HWY 27 N., Marshall, MI 49068. A Celebration Of Arlene's Life will be announced for summer 2020 in both Washington Township and Marshall with times to be announced. Donations to Marshall Community Foundation (www.marshallcf.org) or Oaklawn Hospital Marshall (www.oaklawnhospital.org). Visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to leave the family a message and click on a link to make a memorial donation.
