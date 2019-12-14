|
Arlene J. Williams
Livonia - Williams, Arlene J. Age 82 of Livonia, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Michael (Geri) and Eric (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of Sophia. Arlene leaves behind many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held Friday ~ Dec. 20th, 10am-11am at Fred Wood Funeral Home ~ Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Funeral Service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019