Arlene Mae Casey



Bay City - Arlene Mae Casey of Bay City Michigan formerly of Huntington Woods, Michigan passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 85 years. She was born on September 26, 1934 in Coulterville, Illinois to the late Claude and Edith (Benjamin) Casey. Arlene graduated from Highland Park High School and Highland Park Junior College. She worked as a secretary for the Detroit Council of Camp Fire Girls, the Shaw Walker Office Furniture Company and the Discount Office Equipment Company. She retired in 2002 and moved to Bay City Michigan.



Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, sister Glenda Vandemark, brother Larry (Janet) Casey, nephews Michael (Connie) Vandemark, Scott (Connie) Vandemark , Colin (fiancé Lori Barbera) Casey, niece Kristin (Dennis) Sexton and great niece Casey Sexton.



Arlene was predeceased by her parents and an older sister, Dolly Marie who died in infancy.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those considering an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial to Grace United Methodist Church, 4267 Two Mile Rd., Bay City, Michigan.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store