1/1
Arlene Mae Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Mae Casey

Bay City - Arlene Mae Casey of Bay City Michigan formerly of Huntington Woods, Michigan passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 85 years. She was born on September 26, 1934 in Coulterville, Illinois to the late Claude and Edith (Benjamin) Casey. Arlene graduated from Highland Park High School and Highland Park Junior College. She worked as a secretary for the Detroit Council of Camp Fire Girls, the Shaw Walker Office Furniture Company and the Discount Office Equipment Company. She retired in 2002 and moved to Bay City Michigan.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, sister Glenda Vandemark, brother Larry (Janet) Casey, nephews Michael (Connie) Vandemark, Scott (Connie) Vandemark , Colin (fiancé Lori Barbera) Casey, niece Kristin (Dennis) Sexton and great niece Casey Sexton.

Arlene was predeceased by her parents and an older sister, Dolly Marie who died in infancy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those considering an expression of sympathy may consider a memorial to Grace United Methodist Church, 4267 Two Mile Rd., Bay City, Michigan.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved