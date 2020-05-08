|
Arlene Marie Mac
Arlene Marie Mac, age 85, passed away May 5, 2020.
Arlene was the beloved wife of the late John Mac; loving mother of Kathy (Barry) Pickerall; and dear sister of the late George Kokochak.
She gave of her time and money to those she was passionate about. She attended almost every sporting event, school play, polish dance recitals, and high school luncheon she was invited to. She surrounded herself with family and was devoted to her good friends. Although opportunities dwindled in her later years she enjoyed dancing and playing golf with her beloved husband. She was never too far away from babies when they were around and was passionate about spending time at Christmas with those closest to her.
Her door was always open to those who needed her, her phone was always busy with friends calling, and the word "no" rarely passed her lips. We are blessed to have known her and call Arlene our friend. Memories of her transcend the generations she touched with her soft voice, warm heart, and gentle hands.
Arlene's life will be celebrated by family and friends and her memory will live on always.
Arrangements are under the direction of David Wysocki Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan.
Donations in memory of Arlene Mac may be made to Breast Cancer or .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020