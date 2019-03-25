Services
Arlene R. Gurecki

ARLENE R. GURECKI, 75, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years of Marvin Gurecki. Cherished mother of Stacey (Bruce) Welford and Kim (Rick) Kruger. Proud grandmother of Marci and Brett Welford, and Seth and Emily Kruger. Loving sister of Adele (Alvin) Nodler, Larry (Shoshanna) Levin, Nancy (Harry) Topper, and Jacki (Stephen) Silvergleit. Dear sister-in-law of Janet Gurecki, the late Herman Gurecki and the late Blanche Glazier. Devoted daughter of the late Morris and the late Molly Levin. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. SERVICES 11:00 A.M. MONDAY MORNING AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT BETH YEHUDA CEMETERY.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 25, 2019
