Services
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Carol and Stuart Egrin
20155 Beechaven
Southfield, MI
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Carol and Stuart Egrin
Arline "Lynn" Sylvest

Arline "Lynn" Sylvest Obituary
Arline "Lynn" Sylvest

Oak Park - Arline "Lynn" Sylvest, formerly of Oak Park, MI, passed away August 3rd in Whitmore Lake, MI at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Sylvest, Carol (Stuart) Egrin, Evelynn (Jerry) Kern and son Brian Sylvest. Also her beloved grandchildren: Trevor and Karly Sherwood, Adam and Allison Egrin, and Chloe Kern. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she lived most of her adult life in MI but was always a New Yorker! The family will sit Shiva at the home of Carol and Stuart Egrin, 20155 Beechaven, Southfield, MI 48076 on August 5 & 6 from 6:30- 9 pm. Donations can be made to Soul Studio, 5586 Drake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322, or Arbor Hospice Foundation, 2366 Oak Valley Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48103-8944.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 5, 2019
