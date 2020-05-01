|
|
Armand George Vigna
July 9, 1935-April 28, 2020
Armand George Vigna was born July 9, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan, to Emil and Yolanda Vigna. He was a 1953 graduate of Dearborn Fordson High School. He received three degrees from the University of Michigan: bachelor of science in physical education, master's in counseling, and educational specialist in guidance. Armand married Ruth Elaine Cortright on June 15, 1958 at Greenfield Village, Dearborn. He was a counselor and football coach at Ravenna Cherry Hill, Livonia Franklin, and Roger City high schools: totaling 34 years as a counselor and 50+ years as a football coach. Armand was chairman of the counseling department and head varsity football coach when Franklin won the first class A state championship in 1975. He was twice Area Coach of the Year in 1975 and 1982. He coached the Michigan High School All-Star Football team in 1983 and was elected to the Michigan High School Football Coaches' Hall of Fame in 1991. He was a member of Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Livonia, since 1977, where he was an elder. Armand and Ruth moved into Henry Ford village, Dearborn, in 2000, while spending winters in Florida. Armand was the beloved husband of Ruth Cortright Vigna for sixty-one years. He is survived by four children and seven grandchildren: Judy Bayer and her husband Gary with children Brandon and Megan from Colorado; Shari Vigna from Michigan; Nancy Vigna Bramlett with children Ryan, Jeffrey, and Daniel from Georgia; and David Vigna and his wife Beth with children Nathan and Diana from Georgia. Armand will be so deeply missed by his family and friends! Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020