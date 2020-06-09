Arnold Berman
Beloved husband of Elaine Berman of 71 years. Dear father of Scott (Cheryl) Berman, Lawrence (Catherine) Berman and Andrea (Jonas) Goldberg. Loving grandfather of Alyssa (Brent) Erickson, Josh Berman, Mark Cyphers, Adam Kotzen, Matthew (Julie) Kotzen, Bradley (Lisa) Kotzen, Adam (Jenny) Goldberg and Robyn Goldberg. Adoring great-grandfather of Blake Kotzen, Andrew and Avery Kotzen, Olivia and Johnathan Goldberg and Mark Grillo. Devoted brother of the late Sidney Berman, the late William Berman and the late Thelma Seder. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES TODAY, 1:00 PM AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.