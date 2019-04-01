Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
The Davidson/Hermelin Chapel at Clover Hill Park
West Bloomfield - Arnold Davidson, 89, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Davidson and the late Jean Davidson. Cherished father of Michael Davidson and Richard Davidson. Also survived by Mary's children, Angela (Keith) Ward and Jeffrey (Paige) Caligiuri. Loving grandpa of Kate, Robby, Nina, Zoey, Lexi, Pierce, Carter, Rhea and Kayden. Dear brother of Dr. Maurice (Randy) Davidson. He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Pam, and his sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Martin Herman. He is also survived by loving caregivers Janice Ashcroft and Joanne Bownes. SERVICES 2:00 P.M. MONDAY AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 1, 2019
