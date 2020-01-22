Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Arnold J. Shifman Obituary
Huntington Woods - Arnold J. Shifman, 85, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died on January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of Elaine Shifman. Cherished father of Andy (Gina) Shifman, Steve (Valerie) Shifman, Missy (David) Bean, and Pamela (Lee Schere) Shifman. Proud grandfather of Holly, Jill, Jordan, and Joshua Shifman, Maya and Adam Edery, and Anabel Bean. Loving brother of Burton (Susan) Shifman and Marilyn (the late Dennis) Aaron. Dear brother-in-law of Stephen (Audrey) Wittenberg, Howard Wittenberg, and Mollie Wittenberg. Devoted son of the late Jean and the late Joseph Shifman. Loving son-in-law of the late Gertrude and the late Robert Wittenberg. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and a world of friends. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:00 A.M. FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
