Aron Fredric Buko
Aron Fredric Buko

Dearborn - Aron Fredric Buko, age 84 of Dearborn, MI passed away suddenly on July 1, 2020. First born Son of the late Aron Gabor Buko and Mary Rose (Horvath) Buko. A 1953 graduate of Lincoln Park HS and retiree of Ford Motor Company. Fred is survived by his Brother Tim (Monica) Buko, children Kathy (Juanita Altobelli) Buko, Susie (Douglas) Woolard and David (Ruth) Buko, grandchildren Ryan Collins, David (Sierra) Buko, Joseph (Paige) Buko, Maria Buko, Anna Buko, Christina Buko, Catherine Buko and Anthony McNeal. He is preceded in death by his Brother Richard (Sonja) Buko.

Visitation is July 10th from 3-7pm at the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, MI




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
