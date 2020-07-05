Aron Fredric Buko



Dearborn - Aron Fredric Buko, age 84 of Dearborn, MI passed away suddenly on July 1, 2020. First born Son of the late Aron Gabor Buko and Mary Rose (Horvath) Buko. A 1953 graduate of Lincoln Park HS and retiree of Ford Motor Company. Fred is survived by his Brother Tim (Monica) Buko, children Kathy (Juanita Altobelli) Buko, Susie (Douglas) Woolard and David (Ruth) Buko, grandchildren Ryan Collins, David (Sierra) Buko, Joseph (Paige) Buko, Maria Buko, Anna Buko, Christina Buko, Catherine Buko and Anthony McNeal. He is preceded in death by his Brother Richard (Sonja) Buko.



Visitation is July 10th from 3-7pm at the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, MI









