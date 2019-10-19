|
Arthur "David" Bert
Bloomfield Hills - Arthur "David" Bert of Bloomfield Hills passed away on October 18, 2019. He grew up in Dearborn. At the University of Michigan, he majored in Science Engineering and Navy ROTC. He traveled the world through ROTC. Dave married Diane Kaiser Bert on the day they officially graduated and he became a commissioned officer. He earned his MBA from Wayne State University while beginning his career at General Motors as a computer systems analyst.
Dave treasured time spent with his beloved family,and his pride and love for them was always evident. Dave is survived by his wife Diane, children Laurie (Daniel) Cooper and Cherie (Kyle) Heaser; grandchildren Kathryn, Benjamin, and Maxwell Cooper and Robert and Gregory Heaser. Dave's brother Richard predeceased him. Sisters-in-law Joyce Hamburg and Martha Jane Bert-Wynn and beloved nieces and nephews also survive him.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Birmingham on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00, with visitation on Friday, October 25 from 4:00-6:00 and 6:30-8:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to our church or a nature conservancy of your choice. Online condolences may be made at dignitymemorial.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, 2019