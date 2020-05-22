|
|
FOSTER, ARTHUR Beloved husband of Sandra Foster. Dear father of Michael (Carolyn) Foster and Cheryl (Charles) Bludworth. Loving grandfather of Alex Bludworth. Devoted brother of the late David (the late Lois) Foster and the late Phyllis (the late Paul) Schreiman. Brother-in-law of Eileen and Alan Zumberg, Candace (the late Joel) Harelik. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES SUNDAY AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020