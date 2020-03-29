|
Arthur G. Schauer
Art, 93, died peacefully on March 19, 2020 at Story Point in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with his son, Gary at his side. He was born in 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to George and Emma Schauer. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and became a motor machinist's mate working on diesel engines assigned to the USS Dobler DE 48. After his discharge, he attended Lawrence Technical University where he studied mechanical engineering. He made his career at Egry Register Company until he started his own company selling business forms. He married Ann and lived in Dearborn where they had five children. Art was an avid golfer, enjoyed a fast game of bridge, and travel was a big part of their life. He reluctantly gave sage advice, when asked, and was very proud of the five children they raised, their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
His beloved wife, Ann, of 66 years and daughter, Carol Ackron preceded him in death. Surviving Art are his other four children, Nancy (J. Thomas Williams Jr.) Schauer, Gary (Janet) Schauer, George (Denise) Schauer, Douglas (Patricia) Schauer; son-in law, James Ackron; grandchildren, Steven, Aimee, Chad, Whitney (Charles), Bryan, Dawn (Dan), James (Crystal), Traci, Michelle, Natalie (Chris) and Kyle (Ashley); and ten great-grandchildren
A memorial has yet to be planned.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020