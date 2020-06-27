Arthur J. Miller Jr.
Arthur J Miller, Jr

Miller, Arthur J., Jr., age 73, died June 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Marsha. Dear father of Holly (Ross) Rocheleau, Nicole (Matt) Price, Arthur III (Stephanie), and Derek (Katie). Loving grandfather of nine. Brother of Tom, Bill, Cynthia, and Jennifer. Visitation Tuesday 2-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Wednesday at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren from 10:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
