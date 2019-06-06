|
Arthur Lee Hamilton
Walled Lake - Arthur Lee Hamilton, 68, passed away on May 29, 2019, in his home in Walled Lake, MI, after a prolonged illness. Born in Indiana into an Air Force family, he graduated from Anchor Bay High School, New Baltimore, MI, attended the University of Michigan Flint, then began a long career in automotive design. He leaves behind a loving family: son Christopher Hamilton and his partner Meghann Murray, granddaughter Harper Lee Hamilton, father Richard Hamilton, and stepchildren Andy Heuer and Sarah Piggott. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Patricia Hamilton, and mother Emily Frances (Gruenthal) Hamilton. Donations may be made to the Oakland County Narcan Save a Life program at achcmi.org/programs/#save-a-life.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 6, 2019