- - Arthur Morat, March 16, 2020, age 84 of Holly, formerly of Bloomfield Hills. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Kathleen Morat. Loving father of Monica Malvich (Scott) of Holly and Michelle Anselment (Thomas) of Georgetown, TX. Loving grandfather of H. Scott Malvich, Jr. and Rachel Lee Malvich. Brother of Mary Lea Donaghue of Sheffield, OH as well as and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will plan a celebration of his life later this summer with a date to be determined. Memorial tributes can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2029 S. Elms Rd., Bldg. B Ste A, Swartz Creek, MI 48473.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
