Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
47650 N. Territorial
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
47650 N. Territorial
Plymouth, MI
View Map
- - Passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on April 21, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Christine for 65 wonderful years. Loving father of Kimberly (the late Ronald) D'Avanzo, Linda (Craig) Brown, Michael (Teri) Ronan, Scott (Reneé) Ronan, and Arthur "AJ" (Jennifer) Ronan. Cherished grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Franklin (Carol) Ronan, Donna Lenski, and the late Lorraine Teper. Visitation will take place Thursday, April 25th 3:00-9:00pm, Rosary 7:00pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. The funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 26th at 10:30am, instate 10:00am at Our Lady of Good Counsel 47650 N. Territorial - Plymouth, MI 48170. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Progressive Lifestyles Inc. - the company providing care and support for Art's grandsons with autism, Ross and Bryan, to live in their own home - or to Detroit Catholic Central High School in support of the Arthur P. '47 & Christine E. Ronan Scholarship Fund to pay forward the opportunity CC gave Art in his youth. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019
