Arthur Parent
Livonia - Arthur Parent of Livonia, passed away on October 24, 2020, at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Donetta for 55 wonderful years. Cherished father of Deborah A. (Thomas) Wilkinson and Michael Eugene Parent. Loving brother of Richard J. (Diane) Parent. He will be missed by many loving family members, friends, and their dearest dog Chip. Arthur was a proud Army veteran who served his country for 28 years. He was formerly a Mason and Post Master of Jefferson Lodge #553. Visitation Monday 4-8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Road (E. of Levan) Livonia, MI 48154. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery. In loving memory of Arthur, memorial contributions may be directed to the ASPCA. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com