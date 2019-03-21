|
|
Arthur Robert Armstrong
Plymouth - Arthur Robert Armstrong, age 89 of Plymouth passed away March 17, 2019.
Beloved husband of Christine (nee Bannhard) Armstrong; dear father of Catherine (Kevin) Kelly and the late Arthur Robert (Denay) Armstrong, III; grandfather of Ryan Kelly, Scott Kelly and Alex Armstrong. Dearest brother of Thomas (Mary Alice) Armstrong and James (Ann) Armstrong.
Friends may visit Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 S. Main St., Plymouth Thursday, March 21st from 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. Funeral service at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, 701 Church St., Plymouth, Friday, March 22nd at 12:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Angela Hospice Home Care and . For entire obituary, visit us at www.schrader-howell.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019