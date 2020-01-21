|
Arthur Schwartz
Southfield - Arthur Schwartz, 93, of Southfield, Michigan, died on January 18, 2020. Devoted son of the late Hyman and the late Rachel Schwartz; Brother of the late Jack Schwartz, the late Solomon Schwartz and the late Manny Schwartz; Also survived by 4 nephews and 2 nieces, Dr. Lawrence Schwartz, Steven Schwartz, Ruthann Rosen, Larry Schwartz, Alison Schwartz and Ronald Schwartz. A PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE WAS HELD MONDAY, JANUARY 20, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020