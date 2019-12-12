|
Arthur Semak
December 11, 2019. Age 92. Loving husband of the late Teresa for 65 years. Dear father of David (Nancy), Kathleen Semak (Russ Monahan), Curtis (Diane) and Jeffery (Belinda). Also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4-8pm with Rosary 7 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 32340 Pierce, Beverly Hills. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donation to Heart to Heart Hospice.
