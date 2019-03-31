|
|
Arturs Neparts
Farmington Hills - Arturs Neparts, age 97 of Farmington Hills, passed away January 10, 2019. He is fondly remembered and missed by his wife, nephew and niece in Latvia, and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 6th, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of Detroit, 30623 Twelve Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will be laid to rest at Latvian Memorial Park in the Catskills in Elka Park, New York.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019