Ashley Marie (Brabant) Wolfe
- - Born in Detroit Michigan 8-13-87 4-13-19
Ashley had a passion for life including family, friends, animals, crocheting, fishing, hiking, and growing roses.
Ashley was a beautiful, kind, loving soul, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, niece, cousin, wife and mother. Gone too soon from her precious babies: Oakley Marie Wolfe 2 months and Axl James Wolfe 20 months. She is survived by her husband Daniel Wolfe.
She is also survived by her parents Dawn and Richard Brabant, brother and sister-in-law James and Stephanie Brabant, niece Aubrey Brabant. Aunts: Sandy Trominski, Kathy Oleksy, and Michelle Drury. Cousins: Alan, Brittany, Allyson, Alyssa, Alex, and Lauren. As well as Father-in-law Roger Wolfe (Denise). Mother-in-law Beth Pierce (Mark). Brother-in-law Jason Wolfe. Forever in our hearts. Memorial to be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers can go to the or the Humane Society
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019