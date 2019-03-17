Athina (Tina) Hazemy



Sterling Heights - 83, lost her battle with cancer and passed away at home on March 13, 2019. She was a natural born fighter and fought until the very end. She was born on September 21, 1935 in Detroit to Greek immigrant parents, Maria and Michael Chiamos. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Joseph Hazemy. Loving and devoted mother to her only child, Cristine Hazemy (Jason Euler), and dear sister to Stella Parish (Tony) and the late Helen Bezy (Ray). Also survived and deeply loved by nieces and nephews and her "second daughters", Marianne Pomaville and Paula Menendez.



Until her cancer diagnosis in December of 2015, Tina had a very healthy, happy, and long life. She enjoyed traveling, musicals, dining out, golfing, the color purple, feta cheese, and all things Greek! Tina had a very admirable work ethic. She was passionate about her job in retail sales at Macy's, where she worked full time until her family finally "suggested" she retire at age 81. Tina was a very feisty woman with a strong spirit and a one of a kind personality. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her loved ones will be comforted by countless stories to keep her memory alive. Tina will be celebrated and remembered at a small private gathering for her close family. Donations may be made in Athina's name to Angels of Hope, http://www.angelsofhope.org/donate/.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary