John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Colette Catholic Church
17600 Newburg Rd
Livonia, MI
Athony "Tony" Hart

Athony "Tony" Hart Obituary
Athony "Tony" Hart

Livonia - Age 96 August 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Olga for 50 years. Loving father of Loretta Huska, Joanne, Mary, Anthony (Margaret), Margaret (Kelvin) Van Nortwick and Elizabeth (Fred) Tillman. Cherished Grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Val (Don) Kolcheff. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army, retiring as a Major in 1961. Visitation Tuesday 2 pm - 8pm with a 7pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Gathering Wednesday at 10 am for the 10:30 am Funeral Service at St. Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburg Rd., Livonia (North of 6 Mile Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Capuchin Charities. www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
