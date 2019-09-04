|
|
Audra Taft Smith Hendrickson
- - age 91 died peacefully, August 31, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Jack R. Hendrickson, Sr. Dear mother of Kim H. (Raymond) Leffler, Peter E. (Doreen) Hendrickson, Rob S. (Rhonda) Hendrickson, and the late Jack R. (Reyn) Hendrickson, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Meredith) and Christina Leffler, Eric (Marina), Susan (James), Amitai, Katie, T.J., Scott (Stephanie), and James Hendrickson. Step-grandmother of Cheryl L. Wyer, and Katie L. Edwards, Great-grandmother of Ellie, Duncan, Charlie, Clara, and Violet. Dear sister of Anna Lou, Diane, Leo and Jaye. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Also survived by dozens of nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Thursday, September 5th, at 10 am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9 am. Memorials appreciated to the Easter Seals Society.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019