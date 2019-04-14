|
Audrey J. Pask
Canton - age 60 of Canton, passed away suddenly on April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of almost 37 years to Patrick. Loving mother of Miguel (Kim Brown) Pask, Brittany Pask, and Tyler (Lisa) Pask. Proud gigi of Sunlyn and Lucy. Caring daughter of Judith and the late Patrick. Sister of six siblings and their spouses. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and colleagues. Memorial Visitation Monday, April 15th 4-8 PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon and Beck) Plymouth. The family will gather Tuesday, April 16th 10 AM until the 11 AM Celebration of Life Service at Northridge Church, 49555 N. Territorial Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher Center, 16800 Trinity, Detroit, MI 48219. www.svsfcenter.org To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019