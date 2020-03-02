|
Audrey Jeanette Mattocks
Audrey Jeanette Hicks Mattocks (Husband) was born on December 13, 1930 in the county of Simpson, Mississippi. She died on February 23, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's and heart disease.
Audrey, first and foremost, was a Teacher. After graduating from Eastern Michigan University, she taught English, Drama and Debate in Detroit Public Schools for over 30 years. During her career and long after retiring, former students would sing her praises for their experiences with her in the classroom. No matter how young or old former students were when they encountered her, they always remembered, fondly, "Mrs. Mattocks."
Audrey married John Hill Mattocks in 1956. Even though she was widowed while young, Audrey was never a stereotypical "school-marm." She enjoyed hosting parties at her home with her buddy, Evelyn Browne as much as she enjoyed hobnobbing with celebrities.
Audrey is survived by her daughter Tama Mattocks and son James Moffett (Aliska) and his family, stepson John Hill Mattocks (Betty) and his family, cousin Ruth Burney and her family, along with beloved nieces Karen (Lorie), Pam and Toni McLaurin, cherished friend Oliver Whitney and his family, along with a host of other family and friends.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 5:30pm at the James. H. Cole Funeral Home: 2624 West Grand Blvd. (next to Motown), Detroit, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzinfo.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020