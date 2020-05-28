Audrey Miller
Plymouth - May 28, 2020 age 84. Beloved wife of the late Ray for 36 years. Loving mother of Debby (Thomas) Miller-Rowe, Dave (Jill) Miller, and Carol (Todd) Johnson. Proud Grandma of Nicholas, Michael, Lauren, Carmen, Jessica, and Alex, and great grandma of Lucas, Logan, Lincoln, Leona, and Liam. Dear sister of the late Donald (Jackie) Day. Private cremation services were arranged at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.