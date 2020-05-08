|
|
Audrey Morris
Audrey Morris, 91, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, died on 05 May 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years of the late Kenneth Morris. Cherished mother of Lynn (the late Arnold) Beckerman, Jon (Cyndy) Morris, and the late Robert Morris. Proud grandmother of David (Sarah Kubacki) Shogan, Robert (Rasna) Beckerman, Emily (Ryan Decker) Beckerman, Adam (Betsy) Seltzer, Rachel (Braden Leier) Morris, and Jennifer Morris. Adoring great-grandmother of Greyson Seltzer, Ari Beckerman, and Elliott Decker. Loving sister of Maxine (the late Frank) Brickman. Dear sister-in-law of the late Evelyn (the late Milton) London. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M., SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020