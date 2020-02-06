Services
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Livonia, MI
Audrey Powell


1930 - 2020
Audrey Powell Obituary
Audrey Powell

Livonia - Audrey Ella Powell born March 20, 1930 passed away February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Proud mother of Susan (Greg) Eardley and James (Cynthia) Powell. Dear grandmother of Julie (Chris) Vanderwalker, Lori (Matt) Brickner, Lindsey (James) Lightbody and Lauren Powell. Great grandmother of 5. Funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livonia on Sat Feb 8th at 10:30am (in state 10:00am).

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
