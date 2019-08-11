Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurora Souders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurora M. Souders


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aurora M. Souders Obituary
Aurora M. Souders

Livonia - 102, formerly of Commack, NY, passed away August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William, and sisters, Gloria Tarsy and Zola Edwards. Surviving are devoted nieces, Therese (Tom) Jandernoa, Fran (Jerry) Ashe, Mary-Jo (Lou) Feurino and Rosanne (Rob) Kiesling; 12 grandnieces and nephews, and 7 great-grandnieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 16, 4-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, August 17, 11:30 am (in state 10:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Commack, NY. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to Angela Hospice, Livonia. heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aurora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now