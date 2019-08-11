|
Aurora M. Souders
Livonia - 102, formerly of Commack, NY, passed away August 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, William, and sisters, Gloria Tarsy and Zola Edwards. Surviving are devoted nieces, Therese (Tom) Jandernoa, Fran (Jerry) Ashe, Mary-Jo (Lou) Feurino and Rosanne (Rob) Kiesling; 12 grandnieces and nephews, and 7 great-grandnieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 16, 4-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, August 17, 11:30 am (in state 10:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Commack, NY. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to Angela Hospice, Livonia. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019