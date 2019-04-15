Services
Ava Lou Zupancic


- - Ava Lou Zupancic passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the age of 91.

Ava was born June 17, 1927 in Flint, Michigan. She married the love of her life, Albert, on November 17, 1945. Ava and Albert shared 70 loving years and raised their daughter, Carol. Ava was a baker, both professionally and as a passion. She was a compassionate and empathetic woman. Ava was always ready to be a friend to those in need. She will be missed by those who knew her.

Ava is survived by her daughter, Carol. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert; parents, Frank and Cecilia (Jacobs) Quillen; and brother, Francis Quillen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.www.modetzfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 15, 2019
