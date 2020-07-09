Bahig Fileta
Northville - Passed away July 9, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Daria. Loving father of Renee (Lou) Gabriel, Alexis (Mark) Montgomery, Robert (Janell), and Annie (Max) Wild. Dear grandfather of Juliana, Andrew, and William. Also survived by 2 brothers, Bassem (Samia) and Nady (Debbee), and 1 sister, Nadia Hunein. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile), Friday from 6-9 pm. Funeral 11 am Saturday at the funeral home. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
