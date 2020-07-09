1/
Bahig Fileta
Bahig Fileta

Northville - Passed away July 9, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Daria. Loving father of Renee (Lou) Gabriel, Alexis (Mark) Montgomery, Robert (Janell), and Annie (Max) Wild. Dear grandfather of Juliana, Andrew, and William. Also survived by 2 brothers, Bassem (Samia) and Nady (Debbee), and 1 sister, Nadia Hunein. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd (at 7 Mile), Friday from 6-9 pm. Funeral 11 am Saturday at the funeral home. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
