Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Basilica of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church
18100 Merriman Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Basilica of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church
18100 Merriman Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Basilica of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church
18100 Merriman Rd.
Livonia, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Baihiea Zarou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baihiea Zarou


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Baihiea Zarou Obituary
Baihiea Zarou

Livonia - Born October 22, 1929 in Ramallah Palestine. She married Odeh Zarou on June 17, 1945.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, eldest daughter, Nahida Farhat and son, Hanna Zarou. She leaves behind her daughters, Rima Aneed, Violet Aneed, Badyeh Aneed and son, Ghassan Zarou along with 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 soon to be 4 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM at The Basilica of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church 18100 Merriman Rd. in Livonia with a Trisagion at 7:30 PM. Funeral Service Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 11 AM (final visitation at 10 AM) at the church. Baihiea will be laid to rest at Glen Eden Cemetery.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now