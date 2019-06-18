|
|
Baihiea Zarou
Livonia - Born October 22, 1929 in Ramallah Palestine. She married Odeh Zarou on June 17, 1945.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, eldest daughter, Nahida Farhat and son, Hanna Zarou. She leaves behind her daughters, Rima Aneed, Violet Aneed, Badyeh Aneed and son, Ghassan Zarou along with 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 soon to be 4 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM at The Basilica of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church 18100 Merriman Rd. in Livonia with a Trisagion at 7:30 PM. Funeral Service Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 11 AM (final visitation at 10 AM) at the church. Baihiea will be laid to rest at Glen Eden Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 18, 2019