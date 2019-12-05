|
Barbara A. Bennett
- - December 3, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Keith for 64 years. Loving mother of Rosemary McFadden (Don), Barbara Witt (Dan), Scott (Theresa) and the late Russell (Tammy) and Keith Jr. (Denise). Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday (today) 3-8 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, 771 Old Perch Rd., Rochester. Visitation at church begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to Angela Hospice or the Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019