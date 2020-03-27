|
Barbara A. Fabian
Rochester Hills - Barbara A. Fabian, 83, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 8, 1936, to William and Doris McGavin. Barbara was the beloved mother of Barbara (Michael) Grabski, Edward (Jane), Karen, Denis, Colleen (James) Duch and Kelly (Daniel) Remick. Proud grandmother of Alex, Grace, Jessica, Amy, Melanie, Joshua, Tyler, Emily, Natalie, Gwen, Austin and Camryn. Proud great-grandmother of Eliot, Ian, Robert, Bella, and Emma. She was one of ten McGavin children; Bernard, Thomas (Carol), Shirley (Ted) Wilson, Janice (Richard) Haskins, Karen Vermiglio, Kathleen (Daniel) Devine, Michael (Vickie). She was preceded in death by her sister; Dolores Roach, brother; Terrence McGavin and brother-in-law; Michael Vermiglio. She was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus, services will be pending and arrangements made for a later date. The Fabian family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from all Barbara's family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the at . To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.pixleyfh.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020