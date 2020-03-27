Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Fabian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Fabian


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Fabian Obituary
Barbara A. Fabian

Rochester Hills - Barbara A. Fabian, 83, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 8, 1936, to William and Doris McGavin. Barbara was the beloved mother of Barbara (Michael) Grabski, Edward (Jane), Karen, Denis, Colleen (James) Duch and Kelly (Daniel) Remick. Proud grandmother of Alex, Grace, Jessica, Amy, Melanie, Joshua, Tyler, Emily, Natalie, Gwen, Austin and Camryn. Proud great-grandmother of Eliot, Ian, Robert, Bella, and Emma. She was one of ten McGavin children; Bernard, Thomas (Carol), Shirley (Ted) Wilson, Janice (Richard) Haskins, Karen Vermiglio, Kathleen (Daniel) Devine, Michael (Vickie). She was preceded in death by her sister; Dolores Roach, brother; Terrence McGavin and brother-in-law; Michael Vermiglio. She was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus, services will be pending and arrangements made for a later date. The Fabian family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from all Barbara's family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the at . To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.pixleyfh.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -