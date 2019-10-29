|
|
Barbara A. Johnson
Beloved wife of the late James. Dear mother of Cheryl (Jeff) Bennett, Debbie (Tony) Cavalli, Jackie (Paul) DesRosiers, and James (Michele) Johnson. Loving grandmother of Aleshia, Jessica, Gary, James, Nicholas and great grandmother of 5. She was the special aunt of Sandy and Kimm. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family member and friends. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Funeral Service Friday 11:30am at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to of the Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, Ste. 100, Southfield, Michigan 48033. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019