Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Novi, MI
Barbara Adele Leonard

Barbara Adele Leonard Obituary
Barbara Adele Leonard

Barbara Adele Leonard (nee Schumacher), age 81, a longtime resident of West Bloomfield, MI and Fort Myers, FL. Born May 9, 1938 in Waukegan, IL and passed away on January 23, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL. Beloved wife of Richard for 43 years. Loving mother of Colleen (Dan) Kimmel and proud grandmother of Lily. Survived also by sisters Mary (Mike) Grieshaber, Virginia (Walter) Garcia. Barbara was a first grade teacher in the Detroit Public Schools until her retirement in 1990 and she touched the lives of countless children. Funeral mass to be held February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Novi. Additional details and memory sharing at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, Fort Myers, FL at www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Solanus Casey Center, a ministry of The Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, a religious community of friars inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, https://www.solanuscenter.org/donate.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
