Barbara Ann Babcock (nee: Garner)
- - March 2, 2020, Age 94. Loving wife of the late Frederick H. for 52 years. Dear mother of Steve (Carol), Mike (Lin), Annie Rau (Fred), Matt (Tam) and the late Kathy Minielly (Tom). Cherished grandmother of Becky, Brian, Mike, Joe, Dawn, Jon, Ben, Stephen, Sarah, Andrew, Amy, Angie, Matt, Melissa, Randy and great-grandmother of 22. Sister of the late Clare Garner (Josie). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at St. Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to . A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020