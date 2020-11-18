Barbara Ann Binder
Barbara Ann Binder, 87, passed away on November 6, 2020, after complications with dementia. Predeceased by her mother, Valeria (Kosek) Binder and father, Arthur Binder. Also by her sister, Florence Binder. Survived by her brothers, Lawrence Binder and Raymond (Sheila) Binder. Also by her sisters, Valerie Binder CSJ, and Mary Theresa (Robert) Pearce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Barbara was a world-wide traveler. She loved to do volunteer work which was a mainstay in her daily schedule. She loved dancing, swimming, and riding her bike. Barbara was lovingly and compassionately cared for by Careline Hospice during the last two months of her life. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com