Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Collette
17600 Newburgh Rd
View Map
Livonia - Barbara Ann MacIsaac, age 90 of Livonia / Northville Michigan wife of the late Andrew Barry past away peacefully in her sleep on May 8, 2019 at Angela Hospice surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband Andrew and her daughter Cynthia. She is survived by her four children and seven grandchildren. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Visitation will be at Harry J. Will Funeral home 37000 Six Mile Rd, Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. A Funeral mass will be held at St. Collette at 17600 Newburgh Rd Saturday at noon.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 10, 2019
