Onsted - BARBARA ANN WILLIAMS, age 88 years of Onsted passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Born on Aug. 21, 1932, in Detroit, the daughter of Lloyd and Loretta (Houston) Browning. Barb graduated from Denby High School, 1950, and Wayne State University, 1978. Married John "Jack" Williams on September 15, 1951, in Detroit. Jack preceded her in death on Apr. 9, 2001.
Barbara was a therapist whose passion was helping those with drug and alcohol addiction. She was a beautiful person who loved everyone, especially her family. She will be dearly missed.
Barbara is survived by her six children, James (Jackie), Michael (Christine), John (Jayne), Thomas, Kathleen (Ali) Saeedy and Cindy, seven grandchildren, Arielle, Jacklyn, Madison, John II, Kenneth, Kevin and Noah, and four great-grandchildren, Kingsley, Gemma, Violet and Jackson, one brother, Eugene (Patricia) Browning.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church 8743 US 12 Brooklyn, MI 49230 with Father Tomy Kattikanayil officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Brooklyn. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. till service time. Arrangements by Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. www.brownvanhemert.com
