Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
More Obituaries for Barbara Betts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Arlene Betts


1952 - 2019
Barbara Arlene Betts Obituary
Barbara Arlene Betts

- - March 20, 2019. Barbara was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 31, 1952 to William and the late Arlene (Gundlach). She graduated from Oakland University in 1974 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Barbara taught for the Detroit Public Schools for nearly thirty years. She was a highly respected and devoted teacher, who dedicated her life to education. Barbara is the beloved sister of Tom (Paula), aunt of Michael (Martha) Sciturro, William (Deborah) Sciturro, Heather Betts and Christopher Betts. She is the Great aunt of Kaia, Rylin, and Aubrey. She will be missed by her family and friends and those whose lives she touched. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River, Novi, Michigan on Friday March 29, 2019 from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara to Angela's Hospice or Child's Hope, Read to Me program.

On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
