Barbara Balose


1946 - 2019
Barbara Balose Obituary
Barbara Balose

Marine City - It is with great sadness to announce that Barbara Balose, born February 13, 1946 in Detroit, MI passed away July 20, 2019 at her home in Marine City, MI with her family by her side. Barbara, known as Gia to most, loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband Charles; daughter Kim (Shawn); granddaughters, Sasha (Dakota) and Kalin; and her furry companion Dante. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 26, 2019
