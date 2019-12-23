Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Barile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Barile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Barile Obituary
Barbara Barile

Passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved wife of Gianni Barile. Loving mother of John. Cherished daughter-in-law of Josephine Barile. Dear sister of Wanda (Virgil) Hicks. Dearest aunt of Julia, Steven, Jackie, and Angelina. Barbara leaves behind many loving family members, friends, and her best friend Louie. Barbara enjoyed gardening, art, and animals. Visitation will take place at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia, Thursday, December 26th, 3:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 27th, Visiting 10:00am-Service 11:00am. Interment will take place at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -