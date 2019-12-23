|
|
Barbara Barile
Passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 55. Beloved wife of Gianni Barile. Loving mother of John. Cherished daughter-in-law of Josephine Barile. Dear sister of Wanda (Virgil) Hicks. Dearest aunt of Julia, Steven, Jackie, and Angelina. Barbara leaves behind many loving family members, friends, and her best friend Louie. Barbara enjoyed gardening, art, and animals. Visitation will take place at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia, Thursday, December 26th, 3:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 27th, Visiting 10:00am-Service 11:00am. Interment will take place at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019