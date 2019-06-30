Services
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
1934 - 2019
Livonia - Burke, Barbara age 84 of Livonia. Cherished wife of the late Charlie. Loving mother of Kevin (Mary), Kerry (John) Horn and Rian (Julie). Proud grandma of Brendan, Molly, Catie and Seamus. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Tuesday 10 11am. Funeral Tuesday 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Center. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019
