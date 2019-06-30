|
Barbara Burke
Livonia - Burke, Barbara age 84 of Livonia. Cherished wife of the late Charlie. Loving mother of Kevin (Mary), Kerry (John) Horn and Rian (Julie). Proud grandma of Brendan, Molly, Catie and Seamus. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. of Levan) Tuesday 10 11am. Funeral Tuesday 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Center. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 30, 2019